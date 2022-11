Tuesday, 29 November 2022 11:19:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German rebar producer Feralpi Stahl, a subsidiary of Italy-based steelmaker Feralpi Group, has announced that it will invest a total €180 million over the next few years to build a new rolling mill, a new scrap sorting plant, and its own power transformation substation in Riesa.

The construction of the substation will begin at the end of November this year.

The company’s new substation will ensure security of energy supply and contribute to the company’s targets to reduce carbon emissions.