German industrial group inaugurates $200 million hub in Mexico

Friday, 05 April 2024 23:13:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

German industrial conglomerate ZF Group, with operations in 11 states of the Mexican Republic. inaugurated its new technological and production hub in the northern city of Guadalupe, in the state of Nuevo León, the company reported in a press release.

“Contributing to the future of mobility, ZF invested $200 million to create one of the most innovative and advanced complexes in the automotive sector in Mexico,” the company said in a press release.

“The facilities include corporate function hubs, a manufacturing plant and a research and development center focused on the development of technologies for electric and autonomous mobility,” the company said.

According to the company, the new hub has 16 laboratories, in which tests can be carried out to prevent and correct product failures. The laboratories are equipped with the latest generation technology, which allows us to simulate the real conditions to which a vehicle is subjected in different environments.

ZF has plants in 11 entities in Mexico: Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, state of Mexico, Nuevo León, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas.

Data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2023 it was ranked as the seventh largest vehicle producer in the world. Furthermore, according to data from the business chamber Industria Nacional de Autopartes (INA), Mexico is the fourth largest producer of auto parts in the world and the largest supplier to the United States market.