Gerdau Diaco importing 2,000 mt of billet

Colombian steelmaker Gerdau Diaco, a joint venture between Brazil’s Gerdau and Putnet Capital Management, is importing 2,000 mt of billet through the local Magdalena River, according to a media report by El Heraldo.

The company, which had been importing finished and semi-finished steel products since 2013, will send the billet shipment to its Muña mill in the city of Sibaté, in the Cundinamarca province. The product will take about eight days to reach Gerdau Diaco’s Muña mill, the media report said.

The media report noted Gerdau Diaco transported over 175,000 mt of steel products, including billet and steel sections using the Magdalena River waterway between 2013 and 2019.