﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau Diaco importing 2,000 mt of billet

Thursday, 22 July 2021 19:53:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Colombian steelmaker Gerdau Diaco, a joint venture between Brazil’s Gerdau and Putnet Capital Management, is importing 2,000 mt of billet through the local Magdalena River, according to a media report by El Heraldo.

The company, which had been importing finished and semi-finished steel products since 2013, will send the billet shipment to its Muña mill in the city of Sibaté, in the Cundinamarca province. The product will take about eight days to reach Gerdau Diaco’s Muña mill, the media report said.

The media report noted Gerdau Diaco transported over 175,000 mt of steel products, including billet and steel sections using the Magdalena River waterway between 2013 and 2019.


Tags: South America  billet  Colombia  imp/exp statistics  trading  semis  Gerdau  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Jul

Brazilian iron ore export volumes increase 15 percent in H1 2021
19  Jul

Gerdau teams up with Shell to build solar plant to power its steel mills
19  Jul

Colombian institute selling stake at Acerias Paz del Rio
29  Jun

Colombian government awards Acesco environmental certification
25  Jun

Gerdau and RHI Magnesita using blockchain to enhance performance at mill