 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Gerdau...

Gerdau cancels Mexican steel project due to US tariffs

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 12:03:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau has decided to cancel its planned new steel plant in Mexico due to the uncertainty caused by the US tariffs on steel imports, according to local media reports.

The company CEO Gustavo Werneck stated that the US tariffs will bring structural changes to the automotive industry, which will directly affect Gerdau’s steel plant investment in Mexico. Largely based on the uncertainty of how the global automotive chain will reshape after the tariffs, they had to take the decision, he added.

Entailing an investment of $600 million, the special steel plant with a production capacity of 600,000 mt per year would have been dedicated to the US automotive industry.


Tags: Brazil South America Steelmaking Investments Gerdau 

Similar articles

Gerdau may opt out of Mexican plant investment due to US tariffs

25 Feb | Steel News

Brazil’s Gerdau to begin construction of Barro Alto solar park

09 Dec | Steel News

Brazil's Gerdau details its Capex of more than $1.0 billion

10 Oct | Steel News

Gerdau commissions Riograndense mill after almost two years

20 Dec | Steel News

Gerdau looking to expand its presence in the Indian market

23 Jul | Steel News

Sipar to invest US$184 million in new Argentinian mill

27 Jun | Steel News

Gerdau on track to improve iron ore, flat and special steel production

04 May | Steel News

Gerdau in search of iron ore partner in Brazil

11 Nov | Steel News

CSN bids for major stake in Usiminas

12 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau considers rolled steel capacity increase at Chilean mill

17 Aug | Steel News