﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 4.2% in January-June

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 12:01:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-June period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.29 billion, including exports worth $254.07 million, up by 53.9 percent, and imports worth $1.04 billion, increasing by 33.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the given period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 24,851 metric tons, rising by 4.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $16.54 million, up by 39.6 percent year on year.


Tags: Semis Georgia Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-India tradable billet prices slump amid weakening local and Asian markets

20 Jul | Longs and Billet

Domestic billet in demand in GCC, but prices under pressure

19 Jul | Longs and Billet

Slab prices in Asia drop further due to bad situation in HRC market

19 Jul | Flats and Slab

Futures rebound fails to strong support to Chinese billet prices, SE Asian market under pressure

19 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-Russia billet deal rumoured in Turkey, prices appear to lose strength

18 Jul | Longs and Billet

Egypt’s Suez Steel to upgrade billet caster No. 2

18 Jul | Steel News

China is fully out from billet imports with bids below $500/mt CFR, ex-Russia billet sellers hold for now

15 Jul | Longs and Billet

Negotiations remain unsettled for Brazilian slab shipments in September

14 Jul | Flats and Slab

Billet prices lose ground rapidly in SE Asia with traders going short

14 Jul | Longs and Billet

Indian billet exporters hold back deals amid strong local sales, single contract at lower level

14 Jul | Longs and Billet