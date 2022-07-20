Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 4.2% in January-June

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 12:01:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-June period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.29 billion, including exports worth $254.07 million, up by 53.9 percent, and imports worth $1.04 billion, increasing by 33.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the given period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 24,851 metric tons, rising by 4.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $16.54 million, up by 39.6 percent year on year.