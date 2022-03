Wednesday, 09 March 2022 11:43:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fushun Special Steel (Special Steel) has announced that it currently has too many orders in hand and that current raw material stocks will be used for previously booked orders.

Nickel, cobalt and vanadium prices have moved up rapidly, and so the company has decided not to receive new orders for special steels containing nickel, cobalt and vanadium.