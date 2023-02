Thursday, 02 February 2023 11:14:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fushun Special Steel (Special Steel) has said that it expects its net profit in 2022 to total RMB 170-250 million ($25.3-37.2 million), down 68.09-78.3 percent year on year.

According to the company, the purchase prices of raw materials, including nickel, cobalt and molybdenum, rose strongly in 2022, which exerted a negative impact on its financial performance in the given year.