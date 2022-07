Monday, 11 July 2022 10:58:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fushun Special Steel (Special Steel) expected that its net profit in the first half this year likely amount to RMB 153-213 million ($22.8-31.8 million), down 50.6-64.52 percent year on year.

According to the company, the raw materials, including nickel and cobalt rose sharply year on year, resulting in the year-on-year decrease in its net profit in the given period.