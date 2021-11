Tuesday, 30 November 2021 12:03:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology issued the capacity replacement plan on November 26 regarding the blast furnace upgrade project of Liaoning province-based steelmaker Fushun New Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.

Accordingly, the company plans to newly build two 1,200 cubic meter blast furnaces, with an overall capacity of 2.26 million mt, and one melting reduction furnace, with a capacity of 325,000 mt.