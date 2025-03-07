 |  Login 
Fujian Kebao to install new continuous tandem cold mill at Zhangzhou plant

Friday, 07 March 2025 13:29:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Fujian Kebao Metal Products Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sanbao Group, has commissioned the plantmaker to install a new 6-stand continuous tandem cold mill at its Zhangzhou plant, Fujian. The new mill will have an annual capacity of more than 1 million mt and the output is expected to ramp up over time.

Designed for high accuracy in thickness and flatness tolerances, the mill will ensure the optimization of strip edge profile. The supply contract with Primetals also includes complete automation solution.

Sanbao Group aims to meet the steel demand of various industries, including ocean engineering, shipbuilding, high-pressure vessels, and the automotive sector.


