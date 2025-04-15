France’s Vallourec to sell welding subsidiary Serimax

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with local investment company Aldebaran for the sale of its subsidiary specializing in mechanized welding solutions, Serimax, for a value of €79 million. The sale is expected to be completed in the next few months.

This transaction is part of the company’s New Vallourec plan that focuses on its core business as a premium seamless tubular solutions provider. As part of the New Vallourec plan, Serimax has undergone a rapid transformation and is now operating profitably as a standalone company. Serimax generated approximately €105 million of revenues in 2024.