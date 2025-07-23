Vallourec inks agreement to sell Déville-lès-Rouen site

French pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with France-based VINCI Immobilier to sell its Déville-lès-Rouen site, its former tube mill.

Following an intensely competitive selection process, VINCI Immobilier emerged as the preferred buyer in March 2025, entering into exclusive negotiations with a project proposal that aligned with local development goals and stakeholder expectations.

The final transfer of the site is expected in 2026 after the necessary regulatory steps.

VINCI Immobilier’s development plan

VINCI Immobilier stated that its vision for the site is comprehensive and future-oriented. Its project focuses on transforming the industrial zone into a vibrant business hub; providing turnkey facilities for local industrial firms and SMEs; enabling the creation of approximately 300 new jobs; addressing regional economic priorities in partnership with local institutions. This initiative is not only economic but also deeply rooted in sustainable development and social responsibility.

Environmental preservation is central to the project. 25 percent of the site will be converted into green spaces, with natural restoration around the Cailly River; rewilding efforts will complement the ecological transformation of the site; while a disused railroad line will be donated to Métropole Rouen Normandie for the development of the Cailly urban walkway.