Fortescue’s iron ore shipments hit record for half year again in H1

Monday, 30 January 2023 11:35:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that its iron ore shipments in the second quarter ended December 31 of the financial year 2022-23 rose by four percent both on year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis to 49.4 million mt.

According to Fortescue, during the December quarter it mined 60 million mt of iron ore, rising by nine percent from the previous quarter and up by five percent from the same period of the previous financial year.

In the first half, the company’s iron ore shipments increased by four percent year on year to 96.9 million mt, a record for a half year.

Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2022-23 stands at 187-192 million mt, including less than 1 million mt from Iron Bridge.