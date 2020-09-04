﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fortescue to increase material handling capacity at Port Hedland

Friday, 04 September 2020 12:25:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it received approval to increase the material handling capacity of its Herb Elliott Port facility in Port Headland in Western Australia from an annual 175 million mt to an annual 210 million mt on a staged basis. 

According to the company, the revised licence utilizes the capacity of Fortescue’s existing port infrastructure, comprising five berths and three ship loaders, and supports the company’s 2021 iron ore shipments guidance of 175 million mt to 180 million mt. The increase in the capacity is in line with the company’s strategy to deliver growth through investment.

“Fortescue’s port operations are world-leading and we have continually demonstrated our capacity to optimise the efficiency and productivity of our port infrastructure to deliver iron ore to our customers. We will continue to ensure that Fortescue remains a significant long-term contributor to the State and National economies through growth and development of our iron ore assets, job creation and investment,” said Elizabeth Gained, CEO of Fortescue.

Fortescue is taking a cautious approach to management of dust at Port Headland with installation and implementation of additional controls, ensuring no net increase in dust emissions as a result of the progressive increase in throughput capacity at Herb Elliott Port.


Tags: Australia  Oceania  iron ore  raw mat  Fortescue  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Sep

BHP shifts to LNG in iron ore shipping
01  Sep

Atlas Iron to market 50 percent of iron ore from Iron Ridge project
26  Aug

Amur invests in Australian iron ore project, shipping to start in Oct
24  Aug

Fortescue sees higher net profit in FY 2019-20
13  Aug

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 15.7 percent in July from June