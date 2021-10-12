﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fortescue to construct renewable industry and equipment manufacturing center in Queensland

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 11:47:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it will construct the world’s largest electrolyser, renewable industry and equipment manufacturing center, Global Green Energy Manufacturing center (GEM), in Queensland. Established under an agreement with the Queensland government, the GEM will be a key enabler to Fortescue achieving its target of carbon neutrality by 2030.

Stage one of the six-stage project will establish Australia’s first multi-gigawatt-scale electrolyser factory, with an initial annual capacity of two gigawatts. Construction of GEM will commence in February 2022, with the first electrolysers scheduled off the production line in early 2023.

The GEM will enable Queensland and Australia to become a manufacturing center for green industry infrastructure for both domestic use and export. The total investment is expected to be up to US$650 million, and the initial electrolyser investment is expected to be US$83 million.


Tags: Australia  Fortescue  Oceania  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Oct

BHP officially opens South Flank iron ore mine
04 Oct

Iron ore prices expected to fall below $100/mt by end of 2022 due to China’s output curbs
04 Oct

Fortescue resumes mining at Solomon Hub after one-day suspension
30 Sep

Fortescue temporarily halts mining operations at Solomon Hub after collapse
13 Sep

Manganese ore exports via Port Hedland down 23.2 percent in August from July