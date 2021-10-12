Fortescue to construct renewable industry and equipment manufacturing center in Queensland

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 11:47:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it will construct the world’s largest electrolyser, renewable industry and equipment manufacturing center, Global Green Energy Manufacturing center (GEM), in Queensland. Established under an agreement with the Queensland government, the GEM will be a key enabler to Fortescue achieving its target of carbon neutrality by 2030.

Stage one of the six-stage project will establish Australia’s first multi-gigawatt-scale electrolyser factory, with an initial annual capacity of two gigawatts. Construction of GEM will commence in February 2022, with the first electrolysers scheduled off the production line in early 2023.

The GEM will enable Queensland and Australia to become a manufacturing center for green industry infrastructure for both domestic use and export. The total investment is expected to be up to US$650 million, and the initial electrolyser investment is expected to be US$83 million.