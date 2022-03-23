﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fitch Ratings increases mining price assumption for 2022

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 15:00:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has announced that it has raised its mining price assumptions, reflecting higher post-pandemic demand and short-term supply disruptions, particularly due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The agency has increased its iron ore price assumption for 2022 to $110/mt from $90/mt, boosted by extended Chinese government support for infrastructure, and lower production earlier this year due to heavier-than-usual rains in Brazil, exacerbated by the implications of the Russian-Ukraine conflict on iron ore exports. The increase in iron ore prices reflects healthy demand.

The price assumption for metallurgical coal in 2022 has risen to $300/mt from $160/mt, reflecting supply risks due to the war. Russian supply covers 16 percent of global and 23 percent of European demand, and many buyers have reportedly suspended Russian imports. Market supply was already tight due to the disruption of Mongolian railway exports and the rainy season in Australia. Fitch expects these constraints to ease throughout 2022 and global seaborne exports to rise this year. Fitch Ratings stated that global met coal demand should peak by 2023, leading to a reversal in prices, driven by shifting supply-demand dynamics.

Nickel price assumptions for this year also increased from $16,000/mt to $20,000/mt, reflecting increased supply risks as Russia accounts for about seven percent of total nickel production. Fitch stated that long-term supply would increase once new Indonesian facilities are launched.


Tags: iron ore  raw mat  Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

27 Jan

Hyundai Steel reports higher net profit for 2021, expects global demand to rise
31 May

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat purchases iron ore mine in Australia
05 Mar

Hoa Phat receives largest share of Australian exports to Vietnam in 2020
01 Mar

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat buys two vessels for transporting coal and iron ore
01 Feb

POSCO completes world’s first LNG-powered iron ore shipment
29 Jan

Hyundai Steel reports net loss for 2020, expects demand to recover
02 Dec

Enrico Paglia: Chinese iron ore demand will not decrease strongly
02 Jun

Vale’s iron ore shipments to China expected to increase in 2020
18 Mar

Malaysian steel mills start to halt operations
23 Jan

China’s iron ore output increases by 4.9 percent in 2019