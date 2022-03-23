Fitch Ratings increases mining price assumption for 2022

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 15:00:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has announced that it has raised its mining price assumptions, reflecting higher post-pandemic demand and short-term supply disruptions, particularly due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The agency has increased its iron ore price assumption for 2022 to $110/mt from $90/mt, boosted by extended Chinese government support for infrastructure, and lower production earlier this year due to heavier-than-usual rains in Brazil, exacerbated by the implications of the Russian-Ukraine conflict on iron ore exports. The increase in iron ore prices reflects healthy demand.

The price assumption for metallurgical coal in 2022 has risen to $300/mt from $160/mt, reflecting supply risks due to the war. Russian supply covers 16 percent of global and 23 percent of European demand, and many buyers have reportedly suspended Russian imports. Market supply was already tight due to the disruption of Mongolian railway exports and the rainy season in Australia. Fitch expects these constraints to ease throughout 2022 and global seaborne exports to rise this year. Fitch Ratings stated that global met coal demand should peak by 2023, leading to a reversal in prices, driven by shifting supply-demand dynamics.

Nickel price assumptions for this year also increased from $16,000/mt to $20,000/mt, reflecting increased supply risks as Russia accounts for about seven percent of total nickel production. Fitch stated that long-term supply would increase once new Indonesian facilities are launched.