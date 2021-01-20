﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fire at Vale’s terminal to cast doubt on company’s iron ore guidance

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 00:58:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A fire at a Vale’s terminal last week may cast doubt on the company’s ability to deliver on its iron ore guidance, a report by BTG Pactual said. BTG’s comments comes after Vale reaffirmed the terminal is operational and that iron ore exports should continue as usual.

Vale’s output guidance for 2021 is to produce between 315 to 335 million mt of iron ore.

“Now we have more questions than answers, but clearly there could be consequences for the iron ore market and its prices in the future,” analysts Leonardo Correa and Caio Greiner said.

BTG Pactual estimates Vale’s iron ore production this year to reach about 320 million mt, but chances of an actual decrease in guidance are growing. The analysts said an eventual reduction in Vale’s guidance could affect iron ore prices.


Tags: Vale  iron ore  raw mat  Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Jan

Brazilian court allows logistics company to resume transport of Vale’s iron ore
08  Jan

Vale to report strong results in 2021 despite limited output
07  Jan

Minas Gerais state expects Vale to pay $5.2 billion to settle Brumadinho disaster
06  Jan

Vale-owned Port of Ponta da Madeira ships 191 million mt of iron ore and other products
04  Jan

Analysts expect Vale to pay large dividends after Samarco restart