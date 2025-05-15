Fire at ex-Ilva blast furnace puts Italian steel industry at risk

According to local media reports, a fire broke out at blast furnace No. 1 of the former Ilva steel plant in Taranto last week, marking a new and critical phase for the Italian steel industry. The blaze caused major structural damage, severely compromising the functionality of the facility.

The situation raises serious questions about the future of the former Ilva site. The risk of a permanent shutdown of operations is becoming increasingly tangible, making extraordinary measures essential, both to secure the site and to consider the potential restart of production, SteelOrbis understands. On the employment front, the impact was immediate: the company announced the launch of temporary layoff measures for over 4,000 workers at the plant.

The crisis now unfolding marks a turning point for the entire national steel industry, with repercussions that go beyond production: the implications are also economic, social, and environmental. In this context, a coordinated response from the government, judicial authorities, and potential investors is reported to be urgently needed to ensure operational continuity, protect employment, and uphold environmental and safety standards.