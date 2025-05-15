 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fire...

Fire at ex-Ilva blast furnace puts Italian steel industry at risk

Thursday, 15 May 2025 15:11:24 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

According to local media reports, a fire broke out at blast furnace No. 1 of the former Ilva steel plant in Taranto last week, marking a new and critical phase for the Italian steel industry. The blaze caused major structural damage, severely compromising the functionality of the facility.

The situation raises serious questions about the future of the former Ilva site. The risk of a permanent shutdown of operations is becoming increasingly tangible, making extraordinary measures essential, both to secure the site and to consider the potential restart of production, SteelOrbis understands. On the employment front, the impact was immediate: the company announced the launch of temporary layoff measures for over 4,000 workers at the plant.

The crisis now unfolding marks a turning point for the entire national steel industry, with repercussions that go beyond production: the implications are also economic, social, and environmental. In this context, a coordinated response from the government, judicial authorities, and potential investors is reported to be urgently needed to ensure operational continuity, protect employment, and uphold environmental and safety standards.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

European CRC and HDG markets stall amid weak demand and ample inventories

15 May | Flats and Slab

Subdued European HRC market reflects weak demand, mixed outlooks

15 May | Flats and Slab

Italy’s Pittini invests in new rebar rolling mill in Verona

12 May | Steel News

Made in Steel 2025: Italian flats market between difficulties and signs of recovery

12 May | Steel News

Assofermet on Italian scrap market: The sentiment for May remains negative

09 May | Steel News

Giuseppe Pasini, Made in Steel 2025: Italian steel holds up, but Europe must shift gears

08 May | Steel News

Assofermet urges EU to support steel consumption and entire value chain

08 May | Steel News

European scrap market remains cautious before Labor Day

30 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

European HRC market quiet amid holidays, import prices become more attractive

30 Apr | Flats and Slab

Italian crude steel production up six percent in March

22 Apr | Steel News