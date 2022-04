Friday, 08 April 2022 15:13:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will deliver engineering and key equipment for an iron ore travelling grate-kiln pellet plant of India-based NMDC Limited. The plant is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

The value of the order is approximately €24 million.

The plant will annually produce two million mt of high-quality iron ore pellets.