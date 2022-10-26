﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

FICCI: Indian export duty on pig iron has no positive impact on industry

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 14:06:59 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government’s recent imposition of 15 percent export tax on pig iron “will not have any positive impact on the domestic steel industry but will have an adverse impact on producers from unviable export opportunities”, the industry representative body, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said in a communication to India’s ministry of finance.

The FICCI said that, with curtailment of exports in the wake of the export duty, producers will be forced to reduce output because of weak domestic demand and higher costs of exports.

In the current fiscal year, pig iron production is an estimated 5.76 million mt, against an installed capacity of 7 million mt. Domestic consumption of pig iron has come down from 9.90 million mt in the fiscal year 2016-17 to 4.94 million mt in the fiscal year 2020-21, the FICCI said in the communication to the ministry.

The FICCI said that the drastic reduction in use of pig iron was because of the shift to steel scrap which was made import duty-free last year and, as a result, pig iron producers were being forced to export at break-even price levels to maintain plant utilization levels at a bare minimum.

According to the FICCI, a large number of pig iron producers of small and medium scale are being forced to sell at negative margins as exports are unviable and domestic demand is weak.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Sweden’s SSAB to idle blast furnace in Raahe amid weak demand

26 Oct | Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit down 74.3 percent in July-September

26 Oct | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 3.4% in Jan-Sept but up 17.6% in Sept

24 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 38.7 percent in January-August

24 Oct | Steel News

Local pig iron prices in China - week 42

21 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese crude steel output down three percent in Sept from Aug

21 Oct | Steel News

German crude steel output down six percent in January-September

21 Oct | Steel News

MMK’s steel sales decrease in Jan-Sept amid export restrictions

21 Oct | Steel News

India’s Tata Metaliks sees 74% fall in net profit in Q2 FY 2022-23, revenues up 36%

18 Oct | Steel News

Local pig iron prices in China - week 41

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials