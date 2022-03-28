Fangda Steel Group plans to participate in equity auction of Anyang Steel

Monday, 28 March 2022 13:34:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fangda Steel Group Co. plans to participate in the auction of equity in Henan Province-based Anyang Iron and Steel, as announced by its subsidiary, the listed company Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fangda Special Steel Technology Co., Ltd.

The base price for Anyang Steel’s 80 percent equity transfer is RMB 10.997 billion ($1.7 billion), while the purchase will be made by a one-off payment. At the same time, the intended buyer should be a large-scale group company, with crude steel output exceeding 10 million mt in 2021, while it should have a good financial position and the ability to pay, and its total assets should not be worth less than RMB 50 billion ($7.8 billion). Moreover, its consolidated operating revenue should not be less than RMB 50.0 billion ($7.8 billion) and its net profit should be positive.