﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fangda Steel Group plans to participate in equity auction of Anyang Steel

Monday, 28 March 2022 13:34:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fangda Steel Group Co. plans to participate in the auction of equity in Henan Province-based Anyang Iron and Steel, as announced by its subsidiary, the listed company Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fangda Special Steel Technology Co., Ltd.

The base price for Anyang Steel’s 80 percent equity transfer is RMB 10.997 billion ($1.7 billion), while the purchase will be made by a one-off payment. At the same time, the intended buyer should be a large-scale group company, with crude steel output exceeding 10 million mt in 2021, while it should have a good financial position and the ability to pay, and its total assets should not be worth less than RMB 50 billion ($7.8 billion). Moreover, its consolidated operating revenue should not be less than RMB 50.0 billion ($7.8 billion) and its net profit should be positive.


Tags: China  Far East  steelmaking 

Similar articles

28 Mar

China’s billet imports slow in Jan-Feb unlike slabs, further fall in volumes expected
28 Mar

Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 56.5 percent in Jan-Feb
25 Mar

China’s steel prices to fluctuate within a limited range in March
25 Mar

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.2% in mid-March
24 Mar

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.8 percent in mid-March
24 Mar

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 4.61% in mid-March, stocks up 2.66%
24 Mar

Nanjing Steel’s net profit increases by 43.75 percent in 2021
24 Mar

Shandong Steel’s net profit up 69.95 percent in 2021
23 Mar

Tangshan implements lockdown from March 22
23 Mar

Shanxi plans to complete $4.1 billion investment in steel industry in 2022