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FAI in China’s railways up 2.1 percent to RMB 363.2 billion in H1 2026

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 09:21:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China Railway Corporation (CRC) has announced that total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in the January-June period this year amounted to RMB 363.2 billion ($53.5 billion), up 2.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, 355.2 kilometers of new railway lines were put into operation.

CRC said China aims to put more than 2,000 kilometers of new railway lines into operation in 2026.

In 2025, China’s FAI in railways had amounted to RMB 901.5 billion, up 6.0 percent year on year, with 3,109 kilometers of new railway lines being put into operation.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

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