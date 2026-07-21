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Chinese steel sector’s capacity usage rate at 77.6 percent in Q2 2026

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 09:21:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 77.6 percent in the April-June period this year, down 3.2 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

As for the January-June period, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 77.8 percent, down 2.3 percentage points year on year.

The overall industrial capacity utilization rate in China in the April-June period was at 73.0 percent, down 0.6 percentage points compared to the January-March period this year, while down 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the first six months, the overall industrial capacity utilization rate in China was at 73.3 percent, down 0.7 percentage points year on year.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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