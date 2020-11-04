Evraz sees vanadium final product sales up 13.4% in Q3 from Q2

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 15:50:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the third quarter this year, Russian mining and steelmaking company Evraz, one of the largest global producers of vanadium products, managed to increase its sales of vanadium final products. This was mainly a result of the increased steel utilization rate and some positive developments in the automotive industry. The regional sales and product mix also changed towards the more active Chinese oxide market, the company stated.

Accordingly, Evraz's sales of vanadium final products in the third quarter amounted to 2.779 million mt, up 13.4 percent quarter on quarter. However, its sales of vanadium in slag in the same period decreased by 19.6 percent quarter on quarter to 1.605 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.



As a result, in the first nine months of the current year, Evraz sold 8.397 million mt of vanadium final products and 4.366 million mt of vanadium in slag, down 10.4 percent and 3.6 percent year on year, respectively.