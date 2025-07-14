EUROMETAL urges practical rules of origin to align with climate goals and steel industry needs

EUROMETAL, the voice of Europe’s steel distribution and service sector, has participated in the European Commission’s Implementation Dialogue on Rules of Origin (RoO), hosted in Brussels by the Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union (DG TAXUD) and chaired by Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, who is responsible for EU trade and economic security.

The dialogue gathered key stakeholders to modernize and simplify the EU’s RoO framework, which is becoming central to trade defense, climate policy (including CBAM), and market access strategies.

EUROMETAL’s core demands

During the event, EUROMETAL president Alexander Julius emphasized the importance of practical, harmonized, and sector-specific RoO rules that reflect industrial realities. According to his recommendations, RoO should align with new climate and circular economy goals, including CBAM and the definition of “green” steel, practical rules should be developed for recycled content, “melted and poured” criteria, and value-added processing, digitization tools should be interoperable and SME-accessible, and origin-based restrictions for steel derivatives should be introduced to close trade defense loopholes.

The European Commission’s RoO reform agenda

Commissioner Šefčovič highlighted upcoming reforms, noting that RoO must be simplified, digitized, and tailored to specific industries. He stated that inconsistent enforcement across member states undermines the system’s effectiveness, emphasizing that harmonizing RoO application is essential to restoring fairness and reducing internal market barriers. Tools such as a European Data Hub, digital product passports, and AI-driven compliance platforms are being developed, with a focus on SME accessibility. According to Šefčovič, RoO will play a larger role in the establishment of CBAM, safeguards, and anti-circumvention measures, and a new EU steel safeguard framework is under development, with updates expected by late summer 2025. The EU will work closely with the US, particularly regarding global overcapacity, he added.

Next steps for the steel industry

The Commission has invited participants to submit sector-specific recommendations to shape the final reform package. EUROMETAL has pledged to maintain close engagement with its members, European policymakers, and trade and customs authorities to ensure that steel distribution and service sector priorities are fully reflected - especially on derivatives and circular economy compatibility.