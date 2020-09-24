﻿
English
EUROFER requests registration of HRC imports from Turkey

Thursday, 24 September 2020 17:35:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), the European Steel Association (EUROFER) has requested the registration of hot rolled coil (HRC) imports from Turkey as antidumping measures could be retroactively applied against the imports. 

The preliminary decision of the EU antidumping investigation regarding imports of Turkish HRC will be announced by December 23, while preliminary measures would come into force in mid-January. The retroactive duties may concern the period from mid-October onwards, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

EUROFER stated that, if the increase in hot rolled flat product imports continues without retroactive measures, inventories will increase significantly before the implementation of the temporary measures.

Hot rolled coil imports from Turkey are also subject to a tariff quota which is applied quarterly, while there is an ongoing countervailing duty investigation against the same product from Turkey. In the January-July period, Turkey exported 1.16 million mt of hot rolled coil to the EU.


