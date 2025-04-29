EUROFER & EUROMETAL: European steel supply chain needs to be supported

Leaders of the European Steel Association (EUROFER) and the European Federation of Associations of Steel, Tube and Metal Distributors (EUROMETAL) recently came together to discuss potential collaborations aimed at strengthening support for the European steel and steel using industries, according to a joint statement released by the two associations.

Both associations accepted that a robust manufacturing hub is vital for strategic autonomy and consists of the entire steel supply chain including steel production and processing. They said that, even though the EU Steel and Metals Action Plan is a good starting point, effective regulatory frameworks are required, and that sharing knowledge and views across the value chain will take the design and implementation of policies and measures a step forward.

Accounting for about 50 percent of deliveries in the EU, EUROMETAL represents a significant portion of the steel processing market in the region, the statement read. Processors are face to face with significant challenges to protect their competitiveness and need stronger support. A decline in the steel customer base, especially in downstream industries, poses a greater risk for the entire European industrial ecosystem. As a result, the weakening of the steel supply chain threatens 13.6 million direct jobs across steel processing, intermediate suppliers, and manufacturing industries in the EU and the situation could lead to the deindustrialization of Europe, with the relocation of R&D capacities, loss of innovation hubs, and increased dependence on external markets.

“Both EUROMETAL and EUROFER have a strong interest in a vibrant European steel value chain at the benefit of the EU's economic resilience and strategic autonomy as well as investment, innovation and quality jobs in Europe. We therefore appeal to EU policymakers to support our joint efforts,” Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, stated.

“The EU steel-using and steel-making industries are at stake. The focus of European policymakers needs to be expanded to the complete supply and value chain of our industry. Joint efforts of EUROFER and EUROMETAL will form a solid basis approaching this important topic sustainably,” Alexander Julius, president of EUROMETAL, said.