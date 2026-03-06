 |  Login 
Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.7 percent in January 2026 from December

Friday, 06 March 2026 14:51:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in January 2026 industrial producer prices increased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month,industrial producer prices decreased by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU.

In January 2026, compared with December, prices in the energy sector increased by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods went up by 0.8 percent in both the euro area and the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods decreased by 0.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU, while prices of intermediate goods increased by one percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the highest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Estonia (+13.7%), Bulgaria (+7.1%) and Finland (+6.9%), while the largest decreases were observed in Cyprus (-0.9%), Czechia (-0.7%) and Germany and Slovakia (both -0.6%).

In the given month, compared with January 2025, prices in the energy sector decreased by 8.9 percent in the euro area and by 7.9 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 2.0 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.5 percent in both the euro area and the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU countries, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year decreases were recorded in Ireland (-6.9%), Luxembourg (-5.2%) and Denmark (-3.5%), while the highest increases were observed in Estonia (+11.9%), Bulgaria (+11.7%) and Romania (+9.3%).


