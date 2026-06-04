Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.6 percent in April 2026 from March

According to a report released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, in April 2026 industrial producer prices increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. In March 2026, industrial producer prices had grown by 3.4 percent in the euro area and by 3.1 percent in the EU. On a year-on-year basis, in April industrial producer prices increased by 4.9 percent in both the euro area and the EU.

In April 2026, compared with March, prices of intermediate goods increased by 1.8 percent in both the euro area and the EU, while prices in the energy sector decreased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.3 percent in the EU, month on month. Prices of capital goods and durable goods increased by 0.3 percent in both the euro area and the EU, while prices of non-durable goods remained stable in both regions. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.9 percent in both the euro area and the EU.

Among member states for which data are available, the highest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (+3.0%), Croatia (+2.7%) and Belgium (+2.4%), while decreases were observed in France (-2.1%), Estonia (-0.8%) and Sweden (-0.3%).

In April 2026, compared with April 2025, prices in the energy sector increased by 12.3 percent in the euro area and by 12.6 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 3.9 percent in the euro area and by 3.7 percent in the EU, while prices of capital goods were up by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU, all on a year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of durable goods increased by 2.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU, while prices of non-durable goods decreased by 0.2 percent in both regions. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU.

Among member states for which data are available, the highest year-on-year increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+14.5%), Lithuania (+13.1%) and Romania (+11.5%), while decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-3.7%), Estonia (-1.2%), Cyprus (-0.7%) and Latvia (-0.6%).