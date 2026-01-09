 |  Login 
Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.5 percent in Nov 2025 from Oct

Friday, 09 January 2026 16:29:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in November last year industrial producer prices increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices decreased by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU.

In November 2025, compared with October, prices in the energy sector increased by 1.8 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods went up by 0.1 percent in both areas, while prices of durable goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods decreased by 0.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU, while prices of intermediate goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+4.4%), Sweden (+1.9%), and Bulgaria and Greece (both +1.6%), while the largest decreases were observed in Slovakia (-0.9%), Cyprus (-0.8%) and Spain (-0.5%).

In the given month, compared with November 2024, prices in the energy sector decreased by 7.4 percent in the euro area and by 6.1 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 2.0 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.8 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU countries, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+13.8%), Romania (+4.9%) and Estonia (+3.2%), while Luxembourg (-5.5%), Portugal (-3.8%) and Ireland (-3.6%) posted the biggest declines.


