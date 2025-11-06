Euro area industrial producer prices down 0.1 percent in Sept 2025 from Aug

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in September 2025 industrial producer prices went down by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the European Union (EU), month on month.

On year-on-year basis, in the given month industrial producer prices increased by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU.

In September, compared with August, prices in the energy sector decreased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods remained stable in both areas, while prices of durable consumer goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.1 percent in both areas, while prices of intermediate goods remained stable in the euro area and decreased by 0.1 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

The largest month-on-month increases were recorded in Romania (+1.2%), Estonia (+0.7%) and Lithuania (+0.4%), while the largest decreases were observed in Bulgaria and Finland (both -0.7%), and Cyprus, Hungary and Poland (each -0.5%).

In September, compared with September 2024, prices in the energy sector decreased by 2.4 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods decreased by 0.1 percent in both areas, while prices of capital goods increased by 1.8 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU. Prices of durable consumer goods increased by 1.6 percent in both regions, and prices of non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.0 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis.

The highest year-on-year increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (+9.1%), Romania (+6.9%) and Sweden (+4.9%), while the largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-4.4%), Portugal (-3.7%) and Ireland (-2.8%).