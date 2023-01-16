Euro area industrial output up one percent in Nov from Oct

Monday, 16 January 2023 10:59:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production rose by one percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, as compared with October last year.

Industrial production in October had dropped by 1.9 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In November last year, compared with November 2021, industrial production moved up by two percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to October, in November last year the production of durable goods was up by 0.4 percent in the euro area and decreased by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by one percent and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods declined by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In November last year, the production of intermediate goods rose by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy moved down by 0.9 percent in the euro area and was up by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in November the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (6.4%), Luxembourg (5.0%) and Malta (4.6%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in November last year production of capital goods increased by 8.8 percent in the euro area and by nine percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 0.3 percent in the euro area and dropped by 1.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods declined by 3.3 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 6.3 percent in the euro area and by 7.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy was down by 10.7 percent in the euro area and by 10.2 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In November, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (34.9%), Malta (15.5%) and Denmark (9.3%), while Estonia (-12.2%), Slovakia (-10.7%) and Romania (-4.0%) registered the highest decreases.