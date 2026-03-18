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Euro area industrial output down 1.5 percent in January 2026 from December

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 14:49:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.6 percent in the EU, as compared with December. Industrial production in December had decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU. In January 2026, compared with January 2025, industrial production decreased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to December, in January the production of durable consumer goods decreased by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU, while the production of capital goods decreased by 2.3 percent in both the euro area and the EU, on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 6.0 percent in both the euro area and the EU. In January, the production of intermediate goods decreased by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.0 percent in the EU, while the production of energy increased by 4.7 percent in the euro area and by 4.2 percent in the EU, all month on month.

Among the member states, in January the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Portugal (4.2%), Latvia (3.3%) and Lithuania (2.7%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Ireland (-9.8%), Luxembourg (-4.3%) and Sweden (-4.1%).

Compared to the same month of 2025, in January this year production of capital goods increased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods decreased by 3.5 percent in both the euro area and the EU, while production of intermediate goods decreased by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.2 percent in the EU, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 6.4 percent in the euro area and by 4.5 percent in the EU, while production of energy increased by 5.8 percent in the euro area and by 5.2 percent in the EU.

In January, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Latvia (13.3%), Denmark (11.5%) and Estonia (5.9%), while Luxembourg (-14.9%), Ireland (-13.1%) and Bulgaria (-8.6%) registered the sharpest decreases.


Tags: European Union Production 

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