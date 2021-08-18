Euro area GDP up two percent in Q2 from Q1

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 15:59:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the flash estimates released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, during the second quarter this year gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 2.0 percent in the euro area and was up by 0.5 in the EU member states compared to the previous quarter. In the first quarter this year, GDP had decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU, on quarter-on-quarter basis.

Compared with the same quarter of 2020, in the second quarter of the current year seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 13.6 percent in the euro area and by 13.2 percent in the EU member states, after falling by 1.3 percent year on year in the previous quarter both in the euro area and in the EU member states.