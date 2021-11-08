﻿
Euro area GDP up 2.2 percent in Q3 from Q2

Monday, 08 November 2021 11:51:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the flash estimates released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, during the third quarter this year gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 2.2 percent in the euro area and was up by 2.1 percent in the EU member states compared to the previous quarter. In the second quarter this year, GDP had increased by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by two percent in the EU, on quarter-on-quarter basis.

Compared with the same quarter of 2020, in the third quarter of the current year seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 3.7 percent in the euro area and by 3.9 percent in the EU member states, after rising by 14.2 percent and 13.7 percent year on year in the previous quarter in the euro area and in the EU member states.


