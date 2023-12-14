EU to continue AD duties on HRC from Brazil, Iran, Russia

Thursday, 14 December 2023 14:19:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that the antidumping duties on imports of certain hot rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel from Brazil, Iran and Russia will remain in place, following an expiry review.

The request for a review was lodged on July 4, 2022, by the European Steel Association based on the grounds that the expiry of the measures would likely result in a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the EU industry.

The antidumping duties, which were originally imposed in October 2017, will continue to range at €54.5-63.0/mt for Brazil, €57.5/mt for Iran and €17.6-96.5/mt for Russia.

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 10, 7208 53 90, 7208 54 00, 7211 13 00, 7211 14 00, 7211 19 00, ex 7225 19 10, 7225 30 90, ex 7225 40 60, 7225 40 90, ex 7226 19 10, 7226 91 91 and 7226 91 99.