EU terminates AD duty review on HR flats from Ukraine

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 10:09:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it has terminated its ongoing expiry review investigation concerning antidumping measures on imports of hot rolled flat steel products from Ukraine. Thus, the antidumping duties on the given imports from Ukraine are no longer in place.

The antidumping duties on imports of certain products, including HR flats, from Ukraine had already been temporarily suspended on June 4, 2022. The European Council has adopted a regulation allowing for trade liberalization and other trade concessions with regard to certain Ukrainian products for one year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The expiry review on the antidumping duties on imports of hot rolled flat steel will continue as regards imports from Brazil, Iran and Russia.


