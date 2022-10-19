﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU steel industry to receive free carbon allowances at least until 2032

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 16:33:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Following the talks between EU member states and the European Commission held recently, Peter Liese, German lawmaker and the EU Parliament’s lead negotiator on the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), said that the EU steel industry will continue receiving free carbon allowances at least until 2032. Although with the energy crisis the Commission decided to ease the pressure on the industry, the steel industry will still have to cut carbon emissions in line with annual targets.

Previously, the European Commission had voted for the gradual removal of free carbon allowances, with a final deadline of 2030.

The EU aluminum industry, impacted by high electricity bills and highly exposed to foreign competition, will also receive some concessions such as indirect cost compensation.

 


Tags: European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Polish wire rod prices continue sliding, some import offers increase

19 Oct | Longs and Billet

Italian crude steel production down 18.7 percent in September

19 Oct | Steel News

Trasteel acquires Italy-based pipemaker Profilmec

19 Oct | Steel News

Cargill Metals and Blastr Green Steel ink MoU for green steel production

18 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter and Sunfire complete green hydrogen project

18 Oct | Steel News

Germany’s Benteler commissions new galvanizing line for hydraulic line tubes at Schloß Neuhaus

17 Oct | Steel News

Import wire rod market still active and competitive in EU

14 Oct | Longs and Billet

Romania’s flats prices trend down further while sole producers’ cold and coated prices went up

14 Oct | Flats and Slab

H2 Green Steel partners with Hydro Havrand to explore green hydrogen production in Brazil and Nordic countries

14 Oct | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp commences new galvanizing line in Dortmund, strengthening HDG portfolio

14 Oct | Steel News