EU slaps definitive AD duties on Russian and Turkish HDG

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 12:19:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has imposed definitive antidumping measures against corrosion-resistant steels (HDG) from Russia and Turkey. The investigation was initiated on June 24, 2021, upon the complaint of the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU has imposed successive packages of sanctions against Russia, affecting steel imports as well. Although the sanctions cover the steel products or producers who are subject to this investigation, the Commission found that these sanctions cannot have a bearing in its conclusions as the European Council may further amend the precise scope and duration of sanctions at any moment, while the antidumping duties have a lifetime of five years.

With Turkey ranking first as the biggest HDG exporter to the EU, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea and India are now likely to replace Turkey’s market share in the region and Turkish suppliers will find it difficult to compete, similar to the the case of HRC, with these duty rates.

The definitive antidumping duty rates can be seen below: