EU opens AD duty expiry review for stainless CR steel from China, Taiwan

Thursday, 27 August 2020 17:31:38 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The European Commission has announced the initiation of an expiry review of the antidumping measures in force on imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products originating from China and Taiwan. The request for the review was lodged on May 27 this year by the European Steel Association (EUROFER), which represents more than 25 percent of the total EU production of stainless steel cold rolled flat products.

The product subject to this review is flat rolled products of stainless steel, not further worked than cold rolled (cold-reduced), currently falling under CN codes 7219 31 00, 7219 32 10, 7219 32 90, 7219 33 10, 7219 33 90, 7219 34 10, 7219 34 90, 7219 35 10, 7219 35 90, 7219 90 20, 7219 90 80, 7220 20 21, 7220 20 29, 7220 20 41, 7220 20 49, 7220 20 81, 7220 20 89, 7220 90 20 and 7220 90 80.

The investigation of a continuation or recurrence of dumping will cover the period from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, while the examination of trends relevant for the assessment of the likelihood of a continuation or recurrence of injury will cover the period from January 1, 2017, to the end of the review investigation period. The investigation will be concluded in 12-15 months.