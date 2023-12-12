EU may reopen WTO case against US over Section 232 dispute

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 13:41:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Union is considering appealing to the World Trade Organization to reopen the case against the US over the steel and aluminum tariff dispute on which the parties failed to reach an agreement on October 20, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The EU had been seeking a permanent end to the 25 percent tariff on US steel imports and 10 percent tariff on aluminum first imposed in 2018 under the US Section 232 measures, which resulted in the two sides hitting each other with tariffs on more than $10 billion of products, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Meanwhile, the EU is reported to be seeking to avoid reimposing retaliatory tariffs on US goods over the disagreement.