﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU may reopen WTO case against US over Section 232 dispute

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 13:41:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Union is considering appealing to the World Trade Organization to reopen the case against the US over the steel and aluminum tariff dispute on which the parties failed to reach an agreement on October 20, according to a report by Bloomberg.

 The EU had been seeking a permanent end to the 25 percent tariff on US steel imports and 10 percent tariff on aluminum first imposed in 2018 under the US Section 232 measures, which resulted in the two sides hitting each other with tariffs on more than $10 billion of products, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Meanwhile, the EU is reported to be seeking to avoid reimposing retaliatory tariffs on US goods over the disagreement.


Tags: European Union Quotas & Duties Section 232 

Similar articles

EC initiates review of steel safeguard measures

17 Dec | Steel News

EUROFER: Safeguard measures on steel should be extended

06 May | Steel News

EU-Japan trade deal ratified, will be effective in February 2019

13 Dec | Steel News

EU imposes provisional safeguard measures on 23 steel product categories

18 Jul | Steel News

EU warns of retaliatory measures against US tariffs on auto imports

02 Jul | Steel News

EU adds two new steel product categories in its safeguard investigation

28 Jun | Steel News

EU’s countermeasures on US products to come into effect on June 22

20 Jun | Steel News

EU requests WTO consultations with US over steel and aluminum tariffs

04 Jun | Steel News

EUROFER calls for urgent safeguard measures to counter ‘Section 232 effect’

01 Jun | Steel News

EU seeks agreement with US to avoid trade measures

29 May | Steel News