EC initiates review of steel safeguard measures

Friday, 17 December 2021 17:13:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it is initiating a review of the safeguard measures on 26 import steel products. The current quotas will expire on June 30, 2022.

The Commission will analyze the evolution and patterns of the use of tariff-rate quotas and determine whether any adjustment is necessary amid changed circumstances.

In addition, the EC will update the list of developing countries exempt from the safeguard quotas based on their most recent level of imports.

The Commission will also examine the effects of changes to the US Section 232 measures. The US decided to replace the Section 232 tariffs on EU steel and aluminum products with a tariff-rate quota, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The review is scheduled to be concluded by June 30, 2022 at the latest.


