EU makes imports of Turkish HRC subject to registration

Friday, 13 November 2020 13:24:46 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The European Commission has announced that imports of hot rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel (HRC) originating in Turkey will be subject to registration starting from today, November 13. The move is related to the antidumping proceeding that started on May 14 this year against ex-Turkey HRC coming into the EU.

As reported previously by SteelOrbis, the European Steel Association (EUROFER) submitted a registration request in mid-September so that measures may be applied against the imports in question retroactively from the date of registration. EUROFER alleged that, on the basis of the most recent available statistics, there had been a substantial rise in imports of Turkish HRC following the initiation of the investigation, which was likely to seriously undermine the remedial effect of definitive duties.

The products subject to registration currently fall under CN codes 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 10, 7208 53 90, 7208 54 00, 7211 13 00, 7211 14 00, 7211 19 00, ex 7225 19 10, 7225 30 90, ex 7225 40 60, 7225 40 90, ex 7226 19 10, 7226 91 91 and 7226 91 99.

The registration of products will expire nine months from now.