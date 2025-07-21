 |  Login 
EU launches consultation on new steel safeguard measures to combat trade risks

Monday, 21 July 2025 13:37:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In a move to reinforce the EU steel industry's competitiveness, the European Commission has announced the launch of a consultation process aimed at shaping the next generation of steel safeguard measures. Industry stakeholders have until August 15 to submit input.

These consultations will feed directly into the formulation of replacement measures for the current safeguards, which expire on June 30, 2026.

Addressing trade diversion and market distortion

The upcoming protection framework is expected to counter several structural challenges:

- The 50 percent US tariffs on steel, which create diversion risks

- Record-high global overcapacity, which undermines EU producers’ profitability

-Dumped imports that erode fair competition and market balance

These elements were cited in the Steel and Metals Action Plan, adopted in March 2025, which underscores the urgency of proactive trade defense strategies.

Background: Safeguards since 2019

The EU’s original steel safeguard measures, introduced in 2019, were designed to counter import surges and prevent trade diversion. Following member state requests, the European Commission extended them for two more years in June 2024.

Evidence submitted at the time confirmed the measures’ role in preventing serious injury to the EU steel sector.

Strategic sector at heart of EU industry

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated the strategic importance of the steel industry, which forms the backbone of Europe's manufacturing base.

“Our steel sector is of strategic importance to the EU economy, and the Commission’s commitment to supporting - and, when necessary, protecting - it is absolute. We will continue to stand firm against the damaging effects of unfair trading practices - now and in the future - to safeguard Europe’s industrial strength,” Maroš Šefčovič, commissioner for trade and economic security, stated.


