EU initiates AD duty probe on HDG from Russia and Turkey

The European Commission has announced that it will initiate an antidumping duty (AD) investigation against certain hot-dip galvanized coil (HDG) imports from Russia and Turkey.

The investigation will be launched upon the complaint by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) on May 12, 2021, alleging that imports of certain HDG originating in Russia and Turkey are being dumped and are thereby causing injury to the EU industry, and will cover the period between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. The examination of trends relevant for the assessment of injury will cover the period from January 1, 2017 to the end of the investigation period.

The provisional measures are expected to be announced within seven months.

