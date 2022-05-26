﻿
EU imposes provisional AD duty on chromium-coated steel from China, Brazil

Thursday, 26 May 2022 11:51:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has published provisional antidumping duties (AD) on imports of electrolytic chromium-coated steel from China and Brazil.

The provisional antidumping duty rates are at 33.2 percent for Chinese company Baoshan Iron & Steel, 36.7 percent for GDH Zhongyue Tinplate Industry and Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel, and 77.9 percent for all other Chinese companies, while antidumping duty rates are at 52.0 percent for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and all other Brazilian companies.

The investigation was initiated on September 24, 2021, following the complaint by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) and covered the period from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.  

The products currently fall under CN codes 7210 50 00 and 7212 50 20.


Tags: coated flats European Union quotas & duties 

