EU extends AD duties on CRC from China and Russia

Monday, 31 October 2022 15:23:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has extended the antidumping duty on imports of cold rolled flat steel products from China and Russia for a period of five years, following an expiry review.

The request for a review was lodged on May 3, 2021 by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) based on the grounds that the expiry of the measures would likely result in a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the EU industry.

The antidumping duties will remain in the ranges of 19.7-22.1 percent for China and 18.7-36.1 percent for Russia.

The Russian government argued that there is no likelihood of recurrence of dumping since the Russian manufacturers have completely stopped exports to the EU for a long and indefinite period of time amid sanctions. However, these claims were rejected by the Commission, which concluded that there was a likelihood of recurrence of dumping if the measures were not extended.

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7209 15 00, 7209 16 90, 7209 17 90, 7209 18 91, 7209 18 99, 7209 25 00, 7209 26 90, 7209 27 90, 7209 28 90, 7211 23 30, 7211 23 80, 7211 29 00, 7225 50 80, and 7226 92 00.