﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU extends AD duties on CRC from China and Russia

Monday, 31 October 2022 15:23:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it has extended the antidumping duty on imports of cold rolled flat steel products from China and Russia for a period of five years, following an expiry review.

The request for a review was lodged on May 3, 2021 by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) based on the grounds that the expiry of the measures would likely result in a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the EU industry.

The antidumping duties will remain in the ranges of 19.7-22.1 percent for China and 18.7-36.1 percent for Russia.

The Russian government argued that there is no likelihood of recurrence of dumping since the Russian manufacturers have completely stopped exports to the EU for a long and indefinite period of time amid sanctions. However, these claims were rejected by the Commission, which concluded that there was a likelihood of recurrence of dumping if the measures were not extended.

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7209 15 00, 7209 16 90, 7209 17 90, 7209 18 91, 7209 18 99, 7209 25 00, 7209 26 90, 7209 27 90, 7209 28 90, 7211 23 30, 7211 23 80, 7211 29 00, 7225 50 80, and 7226 92 00.


Tags: Crc Flats European Union Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Local Indian CRC prices stable but surge expected amid upbeat auto sector outlook

31 Oct | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down six percent in January-September

31 Oct | Steel News

US flats prices still softening despite mills’ lower capacity utilization rates

28 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romanian producer cuts flats prices, local retailers’ prices stable

28 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 43

27 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices fall below $600/mt FOB amid slow local market, weaker currency

26 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC trade prices soften slightly, outlook cautiously optimistic

24 Oct | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.5% in mid-Oct

24 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Çedesan gets approval for CR mill capacity increase project

21 Oct | Steel News

US flats prices still soft, buyers still wary

21 Oct | Flats and Slab