EU Commission to impose provisional AD duty on Turkish HRC

Thursday, 17 December 2020 17:19:27 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The European Commission is about to impose provisional antidumping measures on hot rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel (HRC) originating in Turkey, according to a document seen by SteelOrbis. The same document says that any comments from interested parties concerning this information should reach the Commission by December 22, 2020.

The rates of the provisional antidumping duty expressed in terms of the CIF EU price, customs duty unpaid, will range between 4.8 percent and 7.6 percent.

The antidumping proceeding started on May 14 this year and is normally concluded in 13 months. In mid-November, the European Commission announced that ex-Turkey HRC imports would be subject to registration. Earlier, the European Steel Association (EUROFER) had submitted a registration request in mid-September, so that measures could be applied against the imports in question retroactively from the date of registration.

The products subject to investigation fall under CN codes 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 10, 7208 53 90, 7208 54 00, 7211 13 00, 7211 14 00, 7211 19 00, ex 7225 19 10, 7225 30 90, ex 7225 40 60, 7225 40 90, ex 7226 19 10, 7226 91 91 and 7226 91 99.