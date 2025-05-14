 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU approves extension of iron and steel tax exemptions for Ukraine for another three years

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 14:15:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Parliament has announced that it has voted in favor of extending the suspension of import duties and quotas for iron and steel imports from Ukraine due to expire on June 5 this year for another three years. The exemptions have been in place since June 2022.

Karin Karlsbro, rapporteur of the parliament, stated that the Ukrainian steel industry is the foundation of the Ukrainian economy and that extending the relations between the EU and Ukraine is a mutually beneficial exchange that strengthens both parties.

The new regulation will be in force until June 2028, once the European Council gives final approval. The European Commission is also working on a longer-term solution to offer economic certainty for EU-Ukraine trade.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

IMF: Global recession not expected despite rising trade tensions

22 Apr | Steel News

EU gives swift response to US steel tariffs

12 Mar | Steel News

EU lowers quota volumes, introduces new quota caps

11 Mar | Steel News

EU may further limit steel imports following US tariff decision

21 Feb | Steel News

Spain unlikely to take serious hit from US steel tariffs

19 Feb | Steel News

European Commission and IndustriAll react to US steel tariffs

12 Feb | Steel News

Federacciai on US tariffs: Italian steel exports to US down sharply since 2018

11 Feb | Steel News

EUROFER supports extension of safeguard measures

25 Jun | Steel News

German steel regions call for extension of EU safeguard quotas

06 Feb | Steel News

Assofermet in Brussels and Rome in dialogue with European and Italian and institutions

31 Jan | Steel News