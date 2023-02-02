Entrepreneur confidence in Chilean economy improves in January

Thursday, 02 February 2023 22:02:29 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The monthly indicator of confidence in the economy by Chilean entrepreneurs (IMCE) has reached 37.87 points in January 2023, 2.22 points higher than in December 2022, according to the ICARE institute. Despite the increase, the level achieved remains in the pessimism area, under the 50 points mark.

Although all sectors remain in the pessimism area, the main improvements were found in sectors of commerce, industry and mining, while in the civil construction sector the pessimistic mood has actually increased.

In January, the utilization rate of the Chilean production capacity reached 80.9 percent, similar to December, while the expected inflation rate for the next twelve months declined from 9.2 percent in December to 8.2 percent in January.

Meanwhile, expectations for the generation of new jobs, when excluded the mining sector, is consistently increasing since November 2022.

The research was developed with 287 representatives of commerce, civil construction, industry and mining sectors, representing 47 percent of the ICARE base of information.